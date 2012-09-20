Singer Fiona Apple is seen in this police booking photo from the Hudspeth County Sheriff Department received by Reuters September 20, 2012. Apple was arrested in Texas on September 19 after border patrol authorities allegedly found hashish and marijuana on her tour bus. REUTERS/Hudspeth County Sheriff Department/Handout

SAN ANTONIO Grammy-winning singer Fiona Apple spent the night in a Texas jail after being arrested late Wednesday on a drug possession charge at the border patrol checkpoint where her tour bus was searched, a local judge said.

Apple, 35, was taken into custody in the same town where authorities previously nabbed singer Willie Nelson, rapper Snoop Dogg and "The Social Network" actor Armie Hammer on drug charges.

The celebrity news website TMZ reported that authorities found hashish, a form of cannabis, on the singer's bus. Officials in Hudspeth County, Texas, could not immediately confirm that allegation to Reuters.

The Hudspeth County clerk said a judge set Apple's bond at $11,000 on Thursday.

Asked why so many celebrities have been arrested in the remote West Texas county, Judge Becky Dean-Walker, who confirmed Apple's arrest, said, "because they come through here with stuff they shouldn't have."

Apple, who won a Grammy for the single "Criminal" off her 1996 debut album "Tidal," was due to perform in Austin on Thursday night. The venue's marketing director said the show had not yet been canceled.

The singer-songwriter's representatives could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Jim Forsyth; Additional reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Alden Bentley)