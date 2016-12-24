(Fixes name in 4th paragraph to "Han" from "Hans")
By Aron Ranen
LOS ANGELES Dec 24 Friends and colleagues of
Hollywood actress Carrie Fisher shared their hopes for a swift
recovery for the "Star Wars" star on Saturday, a day after she
was taken to a Los Angeles intensive care unit.
Fisher, 60, suffered heart problems during a flight on
Friday from London, where she had been shooting the third season
of the British television comedy "Catastrophe." Her family had
said she remained in the intensive care unit on Friday.
New details on her condition were not immediately available
on Saturday, and a spokeswoman at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical
Center declined to comment, citing patient confidentiality laws.
"I'm shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear
friend," Harrison Ford told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday
morning. Ford played the swashbuckling Han Solo opposite
Fisher's intrepid Princess Leia in the original 1977 "Star Wars"
film and its sequels. "Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family
and friends."
Fisher caused a stir in November with the disclosure that
she had a three-month love affair with Ford during the making of
"Star Wars." Fisher revealed the secret to People magazine while
promoting her new memoir, "The Princess Diarist," just before it
went on sale.
Her friend William Shatner, best known for his role in the
television series "Star Trek," posted an old photograph on
Twitter of him and Fisher embracing, writing that she was "all I
want for Christmas."
Other celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres and Christina
Applegate, took to social media to share their sadness, while
the singer and actress Bette Midler described Fisher as
"hilarious on paper and in person, and just plain beloved."
Fisher reprised her Princess Leia role in two sequels and
returned last year in Disney's reboot of the franchise,
"The Force Awakens," appearing as the more matronly General Leia
Organa, leader of the Resistance movement fighting the evil
First Order.
Fisher's career was dogged by substance abuse and mental
health issues. She underwent treatment in the mid-1980s for
cocaine addiction and later wrote the bestselling novel
"Postcards From the Edge" based on her experience. The book was
adapted into a 1990 movie starring Meryl Streep. Fisher has also
said she was briefly hospitalized in 2013 due to bipolar
disorder.
