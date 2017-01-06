Daimler aims to expand supplier base in Alabama
FRANKFURT, May 30 Daimler's Mercedes-Benz "sees value" in having more suppliers in the U.S. state of Alabama, where it has a factory in Tuscaloosa, the group said on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES Jan 5 Friends and family of Hollywood stars Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, attended a private memorial service on Thursday, at their joint residence in Beverly Hills.
Meryl Streep, Ellen Barkin and Ed Begley, Jr. were seen making their way through the gates, while Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd, and her father, Bryan Lourd, who was Fisher's partner in the early '90s, were also present.
Best known for her role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" films, Carrie Fisher, 60, died on December 27, four days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from Britain, where she had been shooting the third season of a British television comedy.
A day later, Reynolds, who sang and danced her way into the hearts of moviegoers in Hollywood musicals such as "Singin' in the Rain," suffered a stroke and died at the age of 84.
The two are reportedly to be buried side by side at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills on Friday.
Fisher's French bulldog Gary, who had earned a celebrity following after appearing with her at several red carpet events and television interviews, was also seen at the memorial. (Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Karishma Singh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday made it harder for manufacturers and drug companies to control how their products are used or resold, ruling against printer company Lexmark International Inc in a patent dispute over another company's resale of its used ink cartridges.