By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Dec 15 Oscar-winning actress Joan
Fontaine, one of the last of the leading ladies from Hollywood's
Golden Age whose career was marked by a storied and bitter
rivalry with her older sister, Olivia de Havilland, died on
Sunday at age 96.
Fontaine died in her sleep Sunday morning at her home in
Carmel, California which overlooked the Pacific Ocean, after
having been in failing health in recent days, said Noel Beutel,
a longtime friend of the actress.
"She was an amazing woman, she had such a big heart and she
will be missed," Beutel told Reuters, adding that she had had
lunch with the actress just last week.
Among Fontaine's most memorable films in a Hollywood career
spanning four decades and some four dozen films was the Alfred
Hitchcock thriller "Suspicion," co-starring Cary Grant, for
which she won an Academy Award in 1942, beating out her sister
in the competition.
The honor gave Fontaine the distinction of being the only
performer, actor or actress, ever to win an Academy Award for a
starring role in one of Hitchcock's many movies.
De Havilland, who was nominated that year for "Hold Back the
Dawn," went on to win two Oscars of her own for leading roles in
the 1946 film "To Each His Own" and the 1949 picture "The
Heiress." Now aged 97, de Havilland resides in Paris.
Her Oscar victories established the feuding sisters as the
only two siblings ever to both win Academy Awards for acting.
Fontaine also earned Oscar nominations for her star turns in
Hitchcock's 1940 American debut, "Rebecca," co-starring opposite
Laurence Olivier as a young bride haunted by the memory of her
husband's deceased first wife; and the 1943 romantic drama "The
Constant Nymph," falling for a dashing composer played by
Charles Boyer.
Fontaine appeared mousy and innocent in her early movies but
later carefully selected her roles and went on to play worldly,
sophisticated women in such films as "Born to be Bad and "Tender
is the Night."
She wrote in her 1978 autobiography, "No Bed of Roses," that
her sickly condition as a child actually helped develop her
acting skills.
In her sickbed fantasies - pillow dreams, she called them -
Fontaine created "endless scenes of romance, passion, jealousy,
rejection, death. I built and decorated houses, steamships,
ballrooms. I designed sets and costumes, cast roles and played
them all myself," she wrote.
Her childhood marked the beginning of an enduring rivalry
with de Havilland as they competed for parental attention.
"I regret that I remember not one act of kindness from her
all through my childhood," Fontaine wrote.
De Havilland reportedly saw her younger sister as a sneaky
attention-getter, melodramatically playing sick and trying to
outdo her.
The competition was more fierce in 1942 when both sisters
were nominated for Oscars and Fontaine took home the statuette
for "Suspicion," in which she played an English woman who begins
to suspect her charming husband of trying to kill her.
"It was a bittersweet moment," Fontaine later recalled. "I
was appalled that I won over my sister."
When de Havilland won her own Oscar for "To Each His Own,"
she snubbed Fontaine by ignoring her congratulatory gesture at
the ceremony. De Havilland reportedly was upset because Fontaine
had made a catty remark about her husband.
HOLLYWOOD FEUD
The sisters were said to have stopped speaking altogether in
1975 after their mother died of cancer. Fontaine said de
Havilland had not invited her to the memorial service but her
sister claimed Fontaine had said she was too busy to attend.
"I married first, won the Oscar before Olivia did, and if I
die first, she'll undoubtedly be livid because I beat her to
it," Fontaine was quoted as telling the Hollywood Reporter in
1978, according to the Washington Post.
Fontaine was born Joan de Beauvoir de Havilland to British
parents in Tokyo on Oct. 22, 1917. In Hollywood she took her
stepfather's surname to avoid being confused with the
already-established Olivia.
Her first movie role was as Joan Crawford's rival in "No
More Ladies" in 1935. It was two years, however, before she
returned to the screen in a small role in "Quality Street,"
starring Katharine Hepburn. That was followed by roles in "A
Damsel in Distress" opposite Fred Astaire and "Gunga Din" with
Douglas Fairbanks Jr. and Cary Grant.
Fontaine was ready to quit movies until a dinner party
conversation with producer David O. Selznick, who encouraged her
to test for Hitchcock's "Rebecca." Her role as Olivier's shy
second wife was a touching performance that brought her enormous
attention.
Fontaine often fought with Hollywood studio executives who
suspended her for rejecting assigned roles, but she was
determined to play willful women instead of waifs.
She found the roles she wanted in films such as "Jane Eyre"
opposite Orson Welles in 1944 and "The Affairs of Susan" in
1945, one of her best pictures, in which she plays a woman as
seen through the eyes of four suitors.
In 1957, Fontaine caught the spotlight again as a white
woman loved by a black man, played by Harry Belafonte, in
"Island in the Sun." Critics praised her for "Tender Is the
Night," but by the mid-1960s her film career was over.
Her last feature film performance was in the 1966 horror
picture "The Witches." She earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for
a 1980 guest spot on the television soap opera "Ryan's Hope" and
made her final small-screen appearance in the TV movie "Good
King Wenceslas."
She was married to British actor Brian Aherne, producer
William Dozier, screenwriter-producer Collier Young and sports
writer Alfred Wright Jr. She had two daughters.
In her memoirs, Fontaine maintained she repeatedly turned
down marriage proposals from multimillionaire Howard Hughes, as
well as offers to be the mistress of Joseph Kennedy and other
political figures.
In later years she avidly tended her gardens and doted on
her dogs, who numbered as many as five and were taken in from
animal rescue agencies. Fontaine was also known for being
exceptionally gracious to fans, answering correspondence and
indulging autograph requests until shortly before her death.
