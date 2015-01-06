LOS ANGELES Jan 6 Francesca Hilton, daughter of
actress Zsa Zsa Gabor and hotel magnate Conrad Hilton, died
after suffering an apparent stroke, her publicist said on
Tuesday. She was 67.
Hilton was pronounced dead at a Los Angeles hospital late
Monday after her fiance and paramedics were unable to revive
her, publicist Edward Lozzi said in a statement.
He said Hilton had been under "extreme pressure" entangled
in a legal battle with her stepfather, Frederic Prinz von
Anhalt, over the care and finances of her 97-year-old invalid
mother.
Hilton was Gabor's only daughter from her nine marriages,
and at one time dated actor Peter Sellers. She also at times
worked as a photographer, actress and a publicist to artists,
Lozzi said.
