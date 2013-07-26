LOS ANGELES, July 26 American R&B singer Frank
Ocean has called off the remaining dates on his Australian tour
because of a tear on one of his vocal cords, the tour's promoter
said on Friday.
Ocean, whose debut album, "Channel Orange," won a Grammy
this year, began having vocal problems during his performance in
Melbourne on Thursday, Live Nation Australia & New Zealand said.
"It has subsequently been confirmed that Frank has suffered
a small tear to one of his vocal chords and has received medical
advice that he must rest his voice," the promoter said in a post
on its Facebook page. "This makes the completion of his
remaining Australian dates impossible."
Ocean, 25, had been scheduled to perform in Melbourne on
Friday, followed by shows in Sydney on Monday and Tuesday.
It is not known if Ocean will be able to perform at the
Osheaga Festival in Montreal on Aug. 3 or OVO Music Festival in
Toronto on Aug. 4, the singer's publicist said.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Bill
Trott)