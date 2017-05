Frank Sinatra Jr. holds his fist in the air as he talks of a salute that is often given to his sister, Nancy Sinatra (L), as veterans rights advocate Artie Muller (R) looks on during the dedication ceremony for Sinatra's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California in this May 11, 2006, file photo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

Singer Frank Sinatra Jr. smiles after performing at the 46th annual Thalians Ball in Los Angeles, California, in this October 13, 2001, file photo. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen/Files

Singer Frank Sinatra Jr. performs at the 15th annual Society of Singers ELLA Awards in Beverly Hills, California in this September 12, 2006, file photo. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

Frank Sinatra Jr., the son of legendary actor and singer Frank Sinatra, has died, the Peabody Auditorium said on Wednesday.

Sinatra was set to perform several of his father's songs at the Daytona Beach, Florida, venue on Wednesday night, but it was cancelled when the singer fell ill, the auditorium said in a statement on its Facebook page. Further details were not immediately available.

"Frank Sinatra Jr. has passed away," the auditorium said. "Our love to his family and friends."

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)