LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 Frederik Pohl, a prolific
American science fiction author who published scores of stories
including the acclaimed 1977 novel "Gateway" and collaborated
with some of the genre's leading figures, has died, according to
his literary agent. He was 93.
Pohl died on Monday at a hospital near his home in Palatine,
Illinois, a suburb northwest of Chicago, his agent Mitchell
Waters said.
"We're saddened to tell his friends and readers that Fred
went to the hospital in respiratory distress this morning and
died this afternoon," according to a statement posted late on
Monday on the author's website.
Pohl, who also published poetry and served as a literary
editor, is best known for his 1977 novel "Gateway," which told
the story of a space station hidden in an asteroid. The novel
won four top science fiction awards, including the Hugo Award,
and was later adapted into a computer game.
Pohl, who was born in 1919 and grew up in Brooklyn, New
York, won the U.S. National Book Award for science fiction for
his novel "Jem" in 1980, the only year an award was handed out
for science fiction.
Pohl co-authored 1991's "Our Angry Earth," a polemical essay
against humankind's environmental destruction, with fellow
American science fiction writer Isaac Asimov. Early in his
career, Pohl collaborated with another American science fiction
luminary, Cyril M. Kornbluth.
British literary critic Kingsley Amis wrote in an essay
during the 1950s that Pohl was "the most consistently able
writer science fiction, in its modern form, has yet produced."
Several of Pohl's works and ideas were adapted for
television, including "The Clone Master" for NBC in 1981 and the
novella "The Midas Plague" in Germany.
Pohl, whose first published work was a poem in 1937, also
served in World War Two.
Pohl's granddaughter is Canadian author Emily Pohl-Weary.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Will
Dunham)