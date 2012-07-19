Actor Fred Willard poses at the Royal Wedding-themed champagne launch of BritWeek at the British Consul General's official residence in Los Angeles, April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

Comedic actor Fred Willard was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday night for lewd conduct in an adult movie theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles police said on Thursday.

Willard, 72, known for his roles in films such as "This Is Spinal Tap" and "Best In Show" as well as an Emmy Award-winning turn in the TV series "Everybody Loves Raymond," was booked for lewd conduct and later released, said a police department spokesman, who declined to detail the conduct.

Celebrity website TMZ reported Willard was caught by police watching movies with his pants down, but that could not be confirmed. A spokesman for Willard said he had no comment.

Willard is a veteran comedic actor who has appeared in more than 200 films over a long career, and he currently is starring in a new improv TV show "Trust Us With Your Life," on ABC.

(Reporting By Christine Kearney, Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)