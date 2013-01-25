Actor Louis C.K. arrives at the Hollywood FX Summer Comedies Party in Los Angeles, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

LOS ANGELES Stand-up comedian-turned U.S. cable television star Louis C.K. was named the funniest person currently working in show business, according to a list released by Rolling Stone magazine on Thursday.

The Emmy-winning comedian, whose given name is Louis Szekely, is the star, writer and executive producer of the comedy-drama "Louie" on cable network FX.

C.K, 45, cut his comedic teeth writing for late-night talk shows on U.S. television.

C.K. bested Comedy Central's Stephen Colbert, who plays a conservative political pundit on his satirical show "The Colbert Report" for the top spot on the list ranking the 50 funniest comedians working in the United States.

Tina Fey, the creator and co-star of NBC series "30 Rock" placed third and Jon Stewart, the host of Comedy Central's news show "The Daily Show," took fourth.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone - the duo behind "South Park," Comedy Central's animated series of foul-mouthed school kids, and the Tony-winning Broadway musical "The Book of Mormon" - were fifth.

Rolling Stone said the rankings, compiled by its editors, considered recent work and activity and excluded beloved-but-idle comedians.

Amy Poehler, star of the NBC series "Parks and Recreation" ranked sixth, comedian-actor Chris Rock seventh and Lena Dunham, creator and star of HBO series "Girls," was eighth.

"Saturday Night Live" sketch comedy funnyman Bill Hader was ninth on the list while Kristen Wiig, star and writer of the 2011 film "Bridesmaids," rounded out the top 10.

A notable omission from the top 50 list was Seth MacFarlane, the creator of Fox animated series "Family Guy" and the 2012 film "Ted," about a man's childhood teddy bear coming to life.

MacFarlane will host the Oscars, the movie industry's biggest night, on February 24.

