NEW YORK, Sept 6 Sixteen-year-old Olympic gold
medalist Gabby Douglas plans to write an "inspirational memoir"
that will be published later this year, People Magazine said on
Thursday.
Douglas made history in London at the 2012 Summer Olympics
when she became the first African-American to win the gold medal
in the all-round individual gymnastics competition.
"Even before I competed in the Olympics, I always wanted to
write a book," Douglas told the magazine, adding it will detail
how much she and her family overcame to achieve her Olympic
dream.
Douglas, who took home two Olympic gold medals, left her
family in Virginia when she was 12 years old to train with a new
coach in Iowa.
The book, "Grace, Gold and Glory, My Leap of Faith" will be
published by the Zondervan division of HarperCollins in
December.
"Gabby Douglas shines even more brightly than her Olympic
Gold Medals. The reason is her inner strength and strong faith,"
Lisa Sharkey, Harper's vice president said in a statement.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Vicki Allen)