ROME, June 23 The body of star actor James
Gandolfini, who died of a heart attack in Rome last week, will
be returned to the United States on Monday, earlier than
expected, a family friend said.
Gandolfini, best known for his leading role in the
Emmy-winning series The Sopranos, was found dead in his Rome
hotel late on Wednesday.
Family friend Michael Kobold thanked the Italian authorities
and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry for helping accelerate
procedures for the return of the body.
"We are fully aware that this process normally takes seven
days and we are extremely grateful for their (the authorities')
efficiency in dealing with this matter," he told reporters in
Rome on Sunday.
"We are now looking at hopefully getting James Gandolfini's
remains back to the United States tomorrow," he said.
An autopsy showed Gandolfini had died of natural causes. He
was on holiday in Italy with his 13-year-old son and was due to
attend the closing of the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily on
Saturday.
Gandolfini's performance as New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano
made him a household name and helped usher in a new era of
American television drama.
Since "The Sopranos" ended its six-season run in June 2007,
Gandolfini appeared in a number of big-screen roles, including
the crime drama "Killing Them Softly" and "Zero Dark Thirty", a
film about the hunt for Osama bin Laden.
Gandolfini had been working on an upcoming HBO series,
"Criminal Justice," and had two films due out next year.
