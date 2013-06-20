* May have suffered a heart attack
* Best known for portrayal of New Jersey mob boss
* "A special man, a great talent" - HBO
By Piya Sinha-Roy and Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, June 20 James Gandolfini, the burly
actor best known for his Emmy-winning portrayal of a conflicted
New Jersey mob boss in the groundbreaking TV series "The
Sopranos," died on Wednesday vacationing in Italy. He was 51.
Gandolfini, whose performance as Tony Soprano made him a
household name and ushered in a new era of American television
drama, had been scheduled to attend the closing of the Taormina
Film Festival in Sicily on Saturday.
He may have suffered a heart attack, Mara Mikialian, the
spokeswoman for the HBO network that produced The Sopranos, told
Reuters.
He was taken from his Rome hotel to the city's Umberto I
general hospital where staff found his heart had already stopped
at about 11 p.m. local time (2100 GMT), a hospital spokesman
said.
Since "The Sopranos" ended its six-season run in June 2007,
Gandolfini appeared in a number of big-screen roles, including
"Zero Dark Thirty," a film about the hunt for Osama bin Laden,
and the crime drama "Killing Them Softly."
At the time of his death, he had been working on an upcoming
HBO series "Criminal Justice" and had two motion pictures due
out next year.
"We're all in shock and feeling immeasurable sadness at the
loss of a beloved member of our family," HBO said in a
statement. "He was a special man, a great talent, but more
importantly, a gentle and loving person who treated everyone, no
matter their title or position, with equal respect."
Gandolfini began his career as a stage actor in New York and
went on to earn a Tony nomination for his role in the original
2009 Broadway cast of the black comedy "God of Carnage."
He shared Tony Soprano's Italian-American heritage and New
Jersey roots, but the actor was known for a reserved demeanour
off-camera and generally shied away from publicity.
In the HBO series, Gandolfini created a gangster different
from any previously seen in American television or film. He was
capable of killing enemies with his own hands but was prone to
panic attacks. He loved his wife, Carmela, played by Edie Falco,
and was a doting father, but he carried on a string of affairs.
He regularly saw a therapist, portrayed by Lorraine Bracco,
to work out his anxiety problems and issues with his mother.
By the start of the show's final season, Gandolfini
suggested he was ready to move on to more gentle roles once his
TV mobster days were over.
"I'm too tired to be a tough guy or any of that stuff
anymore," he said. "We pretty much used all that up in this
show."
CRITICAL ACCLAIM
The program, which earned Gandolfini three Emmy Awards as
best lead actor in a drama series, was considered by many
critics the finest drama to have aired on U.S. television.
The series was a major factor in establishing HBO, a
pay-cable network once focused on presentations of feature
films, as a powerhouse of original dramatic television and in
shifting the kind of sophisticated storytelling once reserved
for the big screen to TV.
The show won the Emmy as best drama series in 2004 and again
in 2007 after its final season. The series concluded with a
final episode that strongly suggested Tony was about to be
murdered before abruptly ending mid-scene, cutting from a shot
of Gandolfini's face to a blank screen.
His role paved the way for a parade of popular prime-time
shows built around profoundly flawed characters and anti-heroes,
from "Dexter" and "Breaking Bad" to "Mad Men" and "Nurse
Jackie."
David Chase, creator of "The Sopranos," paid tribute to his
former star in a statement remembering him as "a genius" and
"one of the greatest actors of this or any time."
"A great deal of that genius resided in those sad eyes. I
remember telling him many times, 'You don't get it. You're like
Mozart.' There would be silence at the other end of the phone,"
Chase recounted.
Actress Marcia Gay Harden, his co-star in "God of Carnage,"
saluted Gandolfini as a "great partner, masterful actor and a
loving, generous human being." Susan Sarandon, who played his
wife in the 2005 romantic comedy "Romance and Cigarettes,"
remembered him in a Twitter posting as "One of the sweetest,
funniest, most generous actors I've ever worked with."
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie hailed Gandolfini as "a
fine actor, a Rutgers alum and a true Jersey guy."
Gandolfini is due to appear on the big screen next year,
playing the love interest of comic actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus
in the film "Enough Said" and a role in a New York crime drama
called "Animal Rescue." Both are set for U.S. release by News
Corp-owned studio Fox Searchlight.
Gandolfini preceded his career as a performer by working as
a truck driver, bouncer and nightclub manager in New York City
before he went to an acting class with a friend and got hooked.
"I'd also never been around actors before," he told Time
magazine, "and I said to myself, 'These people are nuts; this is
kind of interesting.'"
Born in Westwood, New Jersey, Gandolfini was raised in a
working-class, Italian-American family by a father who was a
bricklayer and high school custodian and a mother who worked in
a school cafeteria.
In an interview on the television program "Inside the Actors
Studio," he said his parents spoke Italian in the home when they
did not want the children to understand them.
"So they didn't teach it to my sisters or myself," he said.
Gandolfini had a son, Michael, with his first wife, Marcy
Wudarski, whom he divorced in 2002. In 2008, he married model
Deborah Lin, who gave birth to a daughter, Liliana, in 2012.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Additional reporting by Bill
Trott, Alex Dobuzinskis, Lisa Richwine, and Antonio Denti in
Rome; Writing by Steve Gorman and Steve Scherer; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)