* Actor was considered dead on arrival
* Autopsy scheduled for Friday morning
* Best known for portrayal of New Jersey mob boss
By Alex Dobuzinskis and Antonio Denti
LOS ANGELES/ROME, June 20 Doctors at a Rome
hospital battled for 40 minutes to try to save the life of James
Gandolfini, best known for his Emmy-winning role as a mob boss
in the TV series "The Sopranos," before pronouncing him dead,
the emergency room chief said on Thursday.
Gandolfini, 51, whose performance as Tony Soprano made him a
household name and help usher in a new era of American
television drama, was vacationing in Rome and had been scheduled
to attend the closing of the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily on
Saturday.
He was taken from his Rome hotel to the city's Umberto I
hospital late on Wednesday, according to a hospital
spokesperson.
The actor's 13-year-old son, Michael, had found him
collapsed in the bathroom of his Rome hotel room, Gandolfini's
manager, Mark Armstrong, said in an email.
"The resuscitation maneuvers, including heart massage, etc.,
continued for 40 minutes and then, seeing no electric activity
from the heart, this was interrupted and we declared James
dead," Claudio Modini, the emergency room chief, told Reuters.
"The patient was considered dead on arrival, and for that
reason an autopsy has been requested to be carried out by a
pathologist, as is normal procedure in our country."
The autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning.
Since "The Sopranos" ended its six-season run in June 2007,
Gandolfini appeared in a number of big-screen roles, including
the crime drama "Killing Them Softly" and "Zero Dark Thirty," a
film about the hunt for Osama bin Laden.
Academy Award winner Kathryn Bigelow, who directed
Gandolfini in the film, said she was devastated by the news of
his death.
"James was such an enormous talent, and an even greater
spirit. I will be forever grateful for the privilege of working
with him, and shall cherish his memories always," she said in a
statement.
At the time of his death, Gandolfini had been working on an
upcoming HBO series, "Criminal Justice," and had two motion
pictures due out next year
Actress Edie Falco, who played Tony Soprano's long-suffering
wife, Carmela, in "The Sopranos," said her co-star was a man of
"tremendous depth and sensitivity."
"I consider myself very lucky to have spent 10 years as his
close colleague," she said.
Apart from Michael, his son with his first wife whom he
divorced in 2002, Gandolfini is survived by wife, Deborah Lin, a
model he married in 2008, and baby daughter Liliana, born last
year.
ROLE TOOK ITS TOLL
Gandolfini gained sudden fame after years toiling as a
character actor and garnered widespread respect from fellow
actors.
Brad Pitt, who appeared in three films with Gandolfini,
called him "a ferocious actor" and said he was "gutted by this
loss."
In the HBO series, the burly, physically imposing Gandolfini
created a gangster different from any previously seen in
American television or film.
He was capable of killing enemies with his own hands but was
prone to panic attacks. He loved his wife and was a doting
father, but he carried on a string of affairs.
He regularly saw a therapist, portrayed by Lorraine Bracco,
to work out his anxiety problems and issues with his mother. The
vulnerable side of Tony Soprano made his detestable character
deeply likable.
By the start of the show's final season, Gandolfini
suggested he was ready to move on to more gentle roles.
"I'm too tired to be a tough guy or any of that stuff
anymore," he said. "We pretty much used all that up in this
show."
"The Sopranos" cast was also known for its hard-partying
ways off set, and Falco, who has worked to stay sober since the
early 1990s, confessed in a 2007 interview with New York
magazine that hanging out with the cast was "too dangerous."
In 2002, a representative for Gandolfini confirmed to the
New York Daily News and other media organizations that
Gandolfini had struggled in the past with substance abuse
problems, a revelation that first surfaced in connection with a
contentious divorce battle with his first wife, Marcy Wudarski.
'HUMBLE, LOYAL, COMPLICATED'
Gandolfini began his career as a stage actor in New York and
earned a Tony nomination for his role in the original 2009
Broadway cast of the dark comedy "God of Carnage."
The actor, who was raised in a working-class family, shared
Tony Soprano's Italian-American heritage and New Jersey roots.
He was known for his reserved demeanor off-camera and generally
shied away from publicity.
"The Sopranos" earned Gandolfini three Emmy Awards as best
lead actor in a drama series and was considered by many critics
the finest drama to have aired on U.S. television.
The series was a major factor in establishing HBO, a
pay-cable network once focused on presentations of feature
films, as a powerhouse of original dramatic television and in
shifting the kind of sophisticated storytelling once reserved
for the big screen to TV.
His role paved the way for other popular prime-time shows
built around profoundly flawed characters and anti-heroes, from
"Dexter" and "Breaking Bad" to "Mad Men" and "Nurse Jackie."
Script writer Steve Zaillian, who worked with the actor
before and after "The Sopranos," said he had always been the
same man.
"A real man, like they don't make anymore. Honest, humble,
loyal, complicated, as grateful for his success as he was
unaffected by it, as respectful as he was respected, as generous
as he was gifted. He was big, but even bigger-hearted," he
said.
Gandolfini is due to appear on the big screen next year,
playing the love interest of comic actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus
in the film "Enough Said." He also has a role in the upcoming
New York crime drama, "Animal Rescue."
Both are set for U.S. release by News Corp-owned studio Fox
Searchlight.