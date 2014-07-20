(Adds Garner suffered a stroke in 2008, paragraph 3)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, July 20 Actor James Garner, best
known for his prime-time television roles as the wisecracking
frontier gambler on "“Maverick" and as an ex-con turned private
eye on "“The Rockford Files," has died at age 86, Los Angeles
police confirmed early on Sunday.
Garner, who built a six-decade career playing ruggedly
charming, good-natured anti-heroes and received the highest
honor of the Screen Actors Guild in 2004, was found dead from
natural causes on Saturday night at his Los Angeles home,
according to police.
There were no further details immediately available on the
circumstances of his death. Garner underwent surgery for a
stroke in 2008, two years after appearing in his last big-screen
role as a wealthy grandfather for a film adaptation of the
best-selling book "The Ultimate Gift".
An Oklahoma native, Garner entered show business in the
1950s after serving in the Korean War and first rose to fame on
the TV western "“Maverick," a sardonic alternative to the more
serious frontier shows then popular on American prime time.
He was Bret Maverick, a cardsharp and ladies man who got by
on his wits instead of a six-gun and would just as soon duck a
fight as face a showdown. Co-star Jack Kelly played his more
straight-laced brother, Bart.
Garner left the ABC show in 1960 in a contract dispute with
producers but brought his "“Maverick"-like alter ego to a series
of films, including "“Thrill of It All," "“Move Over, Darling,"
“"The Great Escape" and “"Support Your Local Sheriff!"
Garner once said his screen persona as an easy-going guy
smart enough to steer clear of a fight actually ran only so
deep.
“"At times it's like me, but I used to have this temper," he
told Reuters in a 2004 interview. “"I used to get in a fight in
a heartbeat. But that was many years ago."
With his wry, low-key presence, good looks and thick dark
hair, Garner was hailed by some as Hollywood's next Clark Gable
or Cary Grant.
But he ended up scoring his next big hit on the small screen
in the 1970s, starring as canny private detective Jim Rockford,
a wrongly accused ex-convict starting life over in a beachfront
trailer home, on “"The Rockford Files."
The show ran on NBC from 1974 until Garner abruptly quit the
series in 1980. He reprised Rockford for several TV movies in
the late 1990s.
BACK TO THE BIG SCREEN
The role earned Garner an Emmy Award in 1977. He received
his sole Oscar nomination for his work opposite Sally Field in
the 1985 feature comedy “"Murphy's Romance."
Garner said his favorite role was as the cowardly U.S.
soldier who falls for Julie Andrews before being sent on a
dangerous wartime mission in the 1964 film "“The Americanization
of Emily."
He teamed up with Andrews again in the 1982 film
“"Victor/Victoria."
He returned to the big screen in 2000 in Clint Eastwood's
astronaut adventure "“Space Cowboys" and two years later in
“"Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood."
In a spate of late-career TV work, Garner played a recurring
role as a hospital chief executive on "“Chicago Hope" in 2000
and starred as a conservative Supreme Court chief justice in the
short-lived 2002 series “"First Monday."
In 2003, he joined the cast of the ABC sitcom “"8 Simple
Rules," playing a grandfather after the untimely death of series
star John Ritter.
The following year, Garner showed off his big-screen acting
chops again, starring opposite Gena Rowlands as the devoted
elderly husband of an Alzheimer's disease sufferer in Nick
Cassavetes' adaptation of the bestseller "“The Notebook."
