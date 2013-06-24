By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES, June 24
LOS ANGELES, June 24 Gary David Goldberg, whose
hit 1980s television sitcom "Family Ties" gave a warm portrayal
of generational conflict and launched the acting career of
Michael J. Fox, has died at age 68, his son-in-law said on
Monday.
Goldberg died of a brain tumor on Saturday at his home in
Montecito, California, said his son-in-law Rob Dubbin.
"Family Ties" aired between 1982 and 1989 and ranked second
only to "The Cosby Show" in viewership between 1985 and 1987.
In 1987, Goldberg won an Emmy for his writing work on
"Family Ties," a show that also earned Fox three Emmy Awards for
lead actor in a comedy series.
Born and raised in the Brooklyn borough of New York City,
Goldberg worked as a waiter, traveled the world with his future
wife, Diana Meehan, and ran a daycare center in Northern
California before, in his early 30s, he landed a job writing for
TV's "The Bob Newhart Show," according to Goldberg's website.
Goldberg went on to create his own company, UBU Productions,
naming it after his Labrador Retriever, and it was through that
company that he launched "Family Ties" in 1982 on NBC.
The show starred Michael Gross and Meredith Baxter as Steven
and Elyse Keaton, a couple who were left-wing activists in the
1960s but went on to adopt a middle-class life as they raised
four children in suburban Columbus, Ohio.
Much of the show's humor centered on the clashing values
between the former hippies and their teenage Republican son,
Alex, played by Michael J. Fox. Alex admired then President
Ronald Reagan and read the Wall Street Journal, to the chagrin
of his parents.
The Keatons' oldest daughter, Mallory, played by Justine
Bateman, was less political than Alex, but differed from her
mother by showing little interest in feminism.
In 2008, Goldberg told USA Today that "Family Ties" was
"totally autobiographical in concept" for him.
"Diana and I were the parents, and our daughter Shana was as
smart as Alex but could shop with Mallory," he told the paper.
After "Family Ties," Goldberg went on to co-create the
television comedy "Spin City," which debuted in 1996 and starred
Fox as the deputy mayor of New York. The show ran until 2002.
Goldberg also produced the 2005 romantic comedy "Must Love
Dogs" starring Diane Lane and John Cusack.
He is survived by his wife, a brother, two children and
three grandchildren.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis)