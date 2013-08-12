Pop art pioneer James Rosenquist dies at 83
Artist James Rosenquist, a leading figure of the 1960s pop art movement known for his room-sized works, has died at the age of 83, his studio said.
LOS ANGELES "Star Wars" filmmaker George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson became parents to a baby girl born via surrogate, his representatives said on Monday.
Everest Hobson Lucas was born on August 9 and is the first biological child for Lucas, 69, and Hobson, 44, the director's representatives said. Lucas also has three adopted children, Amanda, 32; Katie, 25; and 20-year-old Jett Lucas.
Lucas, the creator of the "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" franchises, wed Hobson, the president of Ariel Investments, in California in June this year. Directors Steven Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola and Ron Howard were among the guests.
This is the second marriage for Lucas, who was previously married to Oscar-winning film editor Marcia Lou Griffin from 1969 to 1983.
"Star Wars" has become a cultural phenomenon, making characters such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Darth Vader, and phrases like "May the force be with you" part of popular culture.
Lucas sold his production company Lucasfilm Ltd to Walt Disney Co. (DIS.N) for $4.05 billion in October 2012. Since then, Disney has announced plans for three new "Star Wars" films and an animated TV series set to air in 2014.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Chris Reese)
Fox News host Bill O'Reilly and his employer have made payouts totaling about $13 million to five women to settle claims of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior, the New York Times reported on Saturday.
An 1804 U.S. silver dollar sold for $3.3 million in one of a series of auctions that brought in a record total of more than $100 million for a renowned private coin collection, organizers said on Saturday.