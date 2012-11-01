LOS ANGELES Nov 1 Aunt Rosemary was not George
Clooney's only famous relative. You can add a certain Civil War
American president to the Oscar-winning actor's family tree.
Politics has apparently run in the activist actor's blood
for centuries, as website Ancestry.com on Thursday revealed that
the "Ocean's 11" star is distantly related to President Abraham
Lincoln.
According to Ancestry.com, Clooney is the half-first cousin
five times removed from Lincoln, the 16th president. The
genealogy website breaks down the connection, explaining the
"half" means that two of their ancestors were half-siblings -
Lincoln's mother Nancy Hanks was the half-sister of Clooney's
4th great-grandmother Mary Ann Sparrow.
Hanks and Sparrow shared the same mother, Lucy Hanks, but
had different fathers. Lucy Hanks was Lincoln's maternal
grandmother as well as the 5th great-grandmother of Clooney.
Clooney's aunt was singer and actress Rosemary Clooney, who
died in 2002.
Clooney, long noted for his political activism, is a major
Hollywood backer of President Barack Obama. He hosted a
Democratic Party fundraiser at his Los Angeles home in March
that raised $15 million.
Lincoln, a Republican, is considered one of the greatest
presidents in the history of the United States. He led the
country through the Civil War and is credited with the abolition
of slavery, which officially became law in 1865 after his
assassination.
He is the subject of an upcoming Steven Spielberg film
"Lincoln," starring Daniel Day-Lewis in the title role, which is
to open in the United States next week.
Ancestry.com is offering free access to more than 20,000
documents showcasing Lincoln's life, his family tree and the
most pivotal moments of his presidential career. The details can
be found at www.ancestry.com/lincoln.