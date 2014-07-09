NEW YORK, July 9 Actor George Clooney criticized
Britain's Daily Mail on Wednesday for publishing a "completely
fabricated" story saying his future mother-in-law is against his
upcoming marriage to human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin.
The story published online but not in the newspaper said
Alamuddin's mother was telling family in Beirut that she is not
happy about the wedding for religious reasons and that her
daughter could do better by marrying into the family's Druze
religion.
"First of all, none of the story is factually true,"
Clooney, who does not usually respond to media reports about his
private life, wrote in the newspaper USA Today.
"Amal's mother is not Druze. She has not been to Beirut
since Amal and I have been dating, and she is in no way against
the marriage - but none of that is the issue," he added.
The issue, he said, is that the story said that because the
Clooney nuptials will not be a Druze wedding, Alamuddin could be
cast out of the community. Women have been murdered for not
abiding by the Druze religious rules, the MailOnline's story
added.
"The irresponsibility in this day and age, to exploit
religious differences where none exist is at the very least
negligent and more appropriately dangerous," the Oscar-winning
actor wrote.
Clooney, 53, added that the couple have family members
around the world and that publishing such a story should be
criminal.
The MailOnline issued a statement apologizing to Clooney,
his fiancee and her mother for any distress the story caused and
said it has launched a full investigation.
"We have removed the article from our website and will be
contacting Mr. Clooney's representatives to discuss giving him
the opportunity to set the record straight," the statement said.
It added that the story was supplied by a trusted freelance
journalist and was based on her contacts with senior members of
the Lebanese community in Britain and Beirut.
The MailOnline story was not published in the print edition
of the newspaper. The print newspaper and the online edition are
run separately.
Clooney and Alamuddin have been dating since October,
according to media reports. News of their engagement was
confirmed in April when Alamuddin's London law firm issued a
statement congratulating the couple.
