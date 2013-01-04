LOS ANGELES Jan 3 "Star Wars" creator George
Lucas will marry his longtime girlfriend Mellody Hobson, the
director's production company Lucasfilm Ltd said on Thursday.
Lucas, 68, and Hobson, the president of Chicago investment
firm Ariel Investments LLC, have been together for the past six
years. It will be Lucas' second marriage. He was married to
Oscar-winning film editor Marcia Lucas from 1969 to 1983.
No date or location for the wedding has been made public.
Hobson, 43, serves on the board of directors for Hollywood
studio Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc, cosmetics company
Estee Lauder Companies Inc, coffeehouse chain Starbucks
Corp and Internet coupon company Groupon Inc.
Lucas, who rose to fame directing the 1971 science-fiction
film "THX 1138," launched "Star Wars" in 1977 developed it into
one of the highest-grossing film franchises of all time.
Lucas sold Lucasfilm and the "Star Wars" franchise to the
Walt Disney Co in November for $4.05 billion.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey, editing by Jill Serjeant and Lisa
Shumaker)