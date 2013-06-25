LONDON, June 25 Famous directors, fans and even
Darth Vader congratulated "Star Wars" creator George Lucas on
Tuesday on his marriage to long-time girlfriend Mellody Hobson
at his Skywalker ranch in California.
Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington, who was at the
wedding on Saturday, tweeted a picture of Lucas in white tie
with a white flower on his label and his bride in a white dress
with a veil.
"The visionary "Star Wars" filmmaker wed the Ariel
Investments president before an intimate gathering," Huffington
wrote in a report for her news and gossip website.
She said Lucas's second wedding was officiated by U.S.
journalist Bill Moyers and was attended by friends and family
including fellow filmmakers Steven Spielberg and Francis Ford
Coppola. Van Morrison flew in to perform at the reception.
Another guest, U.S. film director Ron Howard went on Twitter
to congratulate the couple.
"George Lucas Melody Hobson (sic) wedding was joy to behold
.. Congrats Mr&Mrs Lucas," tweeted Howard.
The evil Lord Vader, a dark presence in the original "Star
Wars" trilogy which first hit the silver screen in 1977,
revealed a sunny side on the social media site.
"Congrats to George Lucas, who got married this weekend. May
the Force be with your marriage," tweeted one fan from Twitter
account Darth Vader@Depressed Darth.
Lucas, 69, has been married once before, to film editor
Marcia Griffin. He has three adopted children.
His son Jett was his best man and his daughters, Katie and
Amanda, served as bridesmaids, Huffington wrote. It was the
first marriage for 44-year-old Hobson.
Last October, the creator of the Star Wars and Indiana Jones
franchises, sold his production company Lucasfilm Ltd. to Walt
Disney Co for $4.05 billion.
Since then Disney has announced plans for three new "Star
Wars" films for the big screen which will be made in Britain and
a new animated series to air on television in 2014.
"Star Wars" has become a cultural phenomenon, making
characters such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Darth
Vader, and phrases like "May the force be with you" part of
popular culture.
The original six-film franchise has grossed more than $4.4
billion at the worldwide box office.