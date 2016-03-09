LOS ANGELES, March 8 Sir George Martin, the
legendary music producer who shaped the Beatles into the world's
most important pop music force, has died, Ringo Starr said on
Twitter. He was 90 years old.
"God bless George Martin peace and love to Judy and his
family," Starr tweeted.
Starr followed the message by posting a photo of the Fab
Four with Martin, saying "Thank you for all your love and
kindness George."
A Universal Music Group spokesman in Los Angeles confirmed
Martin's death but said details were not immediately known.
Martin was referred to as the "fifth Beatle" and served as
producer, collaborator and mentor to John Lennon, Paul
McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.
During his six-decade career in the music industry, Martin
produced almost all of the Beatles' recordings and also worked
with Gerry & the Pacemakers, Jeff Beck, America, Cheap Trick and
other acts.
He produced jazz, comedy and classical albums before signing
the Beatles in 1962. The young band members were rough around
the edges, but Martin saw their commercial promise.
Over the coming years, he helped score, arrange, and produce
many of the band's biggest hits, including "Yesterday" and "Love
Me Do." His 1979 autobiography, "All You Need Is Ears,"
chronicles his discovery of the Beatles and their creative
process.
Martin was knighted in 1996. In 2006, working with his son,
Giles Martin, he helped develop the Beatles-inspired Cirque du
Soleil show "Love" in Las Vegas, which went on to reap his two
most recent Grammys.
Martin was named by Guinness World Records as the most
successful producer ever, with more than 50 No. 1 hit records
over five decades in the United States and Great Britain alone.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Hugh Lawson)