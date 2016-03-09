(Adds dropped word Ringo in paragraph three)
LOS ANGELES/LONDON March 9 George Martin, known
as "the fifth Beatle" for his work in shaping the band that
became one of the world's most influential music forces, has
died at the age of 90.
He was considered the most successful music producer ever,
cited in the Guinness Book of Records for having more than 50
No. 1 hit records over five decades in the United States and
Great Britain alone.
"God bless George Martin peace and love to Judy and his
family... George will be missed," Ringo Starr, the Beatles'
drummer, said on Twitter.
Starr followed the message by posting a black and white
photo of the Fab Four with Martin, saying "Thank you for all
your love and kindness George."
Martin's management confirmed his death.
"We can confirm that Sir George Martin passed away
peacefully at home yesterday evening, Tuesday March 8," it said.
Martin served as producer, collaborator and mentor to
Beatles John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Starr.
Sean Ono, John Lennon's son with Yoko Ono, posted a picture
of Martin on Instagram, with the caption: "R.I.P. George Martin.
I'm so gutted I don't have many words."
Tributes from the music world poured in on Twitter. Lenny
Kravitz said: "The legends are really going home!" Boy George
said: "George Martin. Gentleman and legend", while Mark Ronson
said Martin was "the greatest British record producer of all
time."
Britain's culture minister John Whittingdale said Martin was
"the elder statesman of British pop music and creative genius."
"YESTERDAY"
During his six-decade career in the music industry, Martin
produced almost all of the Beatles' recordings and also worked
with Gerry & the Pacemakers, Jeff Beck, America, Cheap Trick and
other acts.
Martin started producing records for EMI's Parlophone label
in 1950. He was noted for his comedy recordings with the likes
of Peter Sellers, Spike Milligan and Beyond the Fringe and got
his first Number 1 with The Temperance Seven in 1961. He signed
The Beatles in 1962
The young band members were rough around the edges, but
Martin saw their commercial promise and with them helped
revolutionise the art of popular music recording.
Over the coming years, he helped score, arrange, and produce
many of the band's biggest hits, including "Yesterday", "Eleanor
Rigby" and "Love Me Do." His 1979 autobiography, "All You Need
Is Ears," chronicles his discovery of the Beatles and their
creative process.
Martin was knighted in 1996. In 2006, working with his son,
Giles Martin, he helped develop the Beatles-inspired Cirque du
Soleil show "Love" in Las Vegas, which went on to reap his two
most recent Grammys.
