By Erik Kirschbaum
| BERLIN, June 18
BERLIN, June 18 Television host Stefan Raab, who
famously took Chancellor Angela Merkel to task in an election
debate, is unexpectedly quitting after 16 years as one of
Germany's most popular media personalities.
"I've decided to hang my TV shoes up at the end of this
year," Raab said in his show on Wednesday night.
The move sent his ProSieben network's share price tumbling
by up to 2.4 percent on the Frankfurt exchange.
The 48-year-old Raab, a trained butcher with buck teeth
whose late night "TV Total" talk show drew top ratings, was
famed for shows with an irreverent style and entertaining
interviews.
In an interview with Will Smith, Raab persuaded the U.S.
actor to show him the secrets behind his head movements while
the two rapped in a "Men in Black" duet to his ukuele.
The show aired four nights a week, featuring Raab making
jokes while showing blunders that appeared in broadcasts at
ProSieben and other networks.
In Germany's 2013 elections, he was invited to be one of
four TV anchors asking the candidates questions. There were at
first objections because Raab was seen as an entertainer, not a
journalist. But others wanted him due to his ability to reach
younger voters.
Raab asked Merkel some of the toughest questions in the
debate, interrupting her frequently and putting her on the ropes
about her vague comments on whether a motorway tax was coming.
Her answer to his question about the tax is still cited in
German reports on the tax today.
"There won't be a motorway toll as long as I'm in charge,"
she said. She later changed her view.
He also showed little respect in demanding clear answers
from her on when Germany would start reducing its debts.
Raab began as a freelance music producer in Cologne in 1990
and worked for VIVA music video channel in Germany before
starting his talk show on ProSieben in 1999.
He also developed the "Schlag den Raab" ("Beat the Host" or
"Beat the Star") TV game show format that was adopted around the
world.
(Additional reporting by Michael Nienaber, Writing by Erik
Kirschbaum, Editing by Angus MacSwan)