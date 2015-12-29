LOS ANGELES Dec 29 "Glee" star Mark Salling was
arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of possessing child
pornography, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Salling, 33, who played brash high school football player
Noah "Puck" Puckerman on the hit U.S. TV show about an unlikely
school choir, was taken into custody in the Sunland neighborhood
north of Los Angeles, LAPD officer Liliana Preciado said.
He was being booked into a downtown Los Angeles jail, she
said.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting
by Jill Serjeant in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)