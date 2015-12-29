(Adds details about arrest, background about the show)
LOS ANGELES Dec 29 Actor Mark Salling, star of
the hit television show "Glee," was arrested on Tuesday on
suspicion of possessing child pornography, the Los Angeles
Police Department said.
Salling, 33, who played brash high school football player
Noah "Puck" Puckerman on the Fox network series about an
unlikely school choir, was taken into custody in the Sunland
neighborhood north of Los Angeles, LAPD spokeswoman Liliana
Preciado said.
He was being booked into a downtown Los Angeles jail, she
said.
Salling was arrested by officers serving search warrants for
Internet possession of child pornography, according to the
spokeswoman. Preciado said she had no further details on the
case, which will be turned over to prosecutors to decide whether
to bring any formal charges against the actor.
With its diverse cast of characters and energetic cover
versions of pop, rap and Broadway songs, "Glee" debuted in 2009
and grew into a huge hit worldwide, winning multiple Golden
Globe, Emmy and Teen Choice awards for its cast, writers and
directors. The series ended in March 2015 with the characters
grown up and leading adult lives.
Salling, a native of Dallas, was nominated for Teen Choice
awards in 2010 and 2011 but failed to win.
Salling's representatives were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting
by Jill Serjeant in New York; Editing by Chris Reese and Andrew
Hay)