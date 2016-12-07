(Adds background on Glenn's career)
By Kim Palmer
CLEVELAND Dec 7 John Glenn, the first American
to orbit the Earth and a former U.S. senator and war hero, has
been hospitalized for more than a week, an official said on
Wednesday.
Glenn, 95, is at the James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State
University but does not necessarily have cancer, said Hank
Wilson, spokesman at the university's John Glenn College of
Public Affairs, which Glenn helped found.
"When you're 95, it's always considered serious," said
Wilson, who did not have further details about Glenn's condition
or his prognosis.
Glenn, the last surviving member of the original seven
"Right Stuff" Mercury astronauts, had a knee replacement
operation in 2011 and underwent heart surgery in 2014.
Glenn was credited with reviving U.S. pride after the Soviet
Union's early domination of manned space exploration, as he
became the first American to orbit the Earth on Feb. 20, 1962.
Reaching speeds of more than 17,000 miles per hour, he circled
the globe three times in just under five hours in the Friendship
7 capsule.
Glenn instantly became a hero, receiving a ticker-tape
parade in New York City and the Space Congressional Medal of
Honor from President John Kennedy.
His experiences as a pioneer astronaut were chronicled in
the book and movie "The Right Stuff," along with the other
Mercury pilots.
Glenn also became the oldest astronaut ever, returning to
space at the age of 77 on Oct. 29, 1998.
Before he went into space, Glenn already had a reputation as
one of the best test pilots in the country, setting a
transcontinental speed record by flying from Los Angeles to New
York in three hours and 23 minutes in July 1957. It was the
first transcontinental flight to average supersonic speed.
He also earned six Distinguished Flying Crosses and flew
more than 150 missions as a fighter pilot in World War Two and
the Korean War.
Born in Cambridge, Ohio, Glenn served in the U.S. Senate as
a moderate Democrat from Ohio from 1974 to 1999.
