(Adds songwriting credits; statement from Carole King, more on
career; bylines)
By Eric Kelsey and Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, June 19 Gerry Goffin, the lyricist
who co-wrote some of the biggest hit songs of the 1960s with his
former wife and longtime collaborator Carole King, died on
Thursday at age 75, King said in a message posted on Facebook.
Goffin, who died of natural causes at his Beverly Hills
home, co-wrote numerous top-40 singles with King, including "The
Loco-Motion," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," and "Up
on the Roof," most of which were hits for other performers.
"Gerry Goffin was my first love," King, 72, said in a
tribute posted on her Facebook page. "He had a profound impact
on my life and the rest of the world. ... His words expressed
what so many people were feeling but didn't know how to say."
One of their most popular songs, the No. 1 hit "The
Loco-Motion," ignited a dance craze and was originally performed
by the singer Little Eva, who was working for the couple as a
babysitter when they asked her to record it in 1962.
The bluesy love song "Chains" was first recorded by the
Cookies but later covered by the Beatles. Queen of soul Aretha
Franklin hit the charts with "Natural Woman," but King herself
later recorded the ballad as a track on her breakthrough 1971
solo album "Tapestry."
Other notable hits co-written by Goffin and King included
"Up on the Roof" by the Drifters, "One Fine Day" by the
Chiffons, "I'm Into Something Good" by Herman's Hermits, "Will
You Love Me Tomorrow" by the Shirelles, "Take Good Care of My
Baby" by Bobby Vee, "Don't Bring Me Down" by the Animals, "Take
a Giant Step" by the Monkees and "Goin' Back" by the Birds.
Goffin met and married King in 1958 while attending Queens
College. The couple were later hired by pop music producer Don
Kirshner to write songs for his song publishing firm, Aldon
Music.
With Goffin writing lyrics to tunes King composed at the
piano, the couple churned out songs for a wide range of artists
ranging from rhythm-and-blues groups to British Invasion bands
of the era.
The couple divorced in 1968 but they remained friends. They
were inducted together into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in
1990.
Their relationship and collaboration as a song-writing team
is chronicled in the current Broadway hit show "Beautiful - The
Carole King Musical," which was produced by Sherry Goffin
Kondor, who is their daughter and King's manager.
In addition to the hits he wrote with King, Goffin teamed up
with Michael Masser to write the movie ballad "Do You Know Where
You're Going To (Theme from Mahogany)," which earned them an
Academy Award nomination and was a No. 1 hit for Diana Ross. He
and Masser also co-wrote "Saving All My Love for You," a
chart-topper for Whitney Houston.
(Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Bill Trott and Cynthia
Osterman)