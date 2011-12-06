Billy Graham gestures while attending a book signing for former U.S. President George W. Bush's new book ''Decision Points'' at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina December 20, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Keane/Files

Billy Graham, one of America's best-known evangelists, was released on Tuesday from a North Carolina hospital after a bout with pneumonia, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Graham, 93, returned to his home in Montreat, North Carolina, after a six-day stay in the hospital.

"I am grateful for the many thoughts and prayers expressed by individuals across the country and around the world during my stay at Mission Hospital," Graham said in a statement.

He will continue physical therapy at home, his staff said.

"We are gratified that he has had a good response to treatment and we're committed to good home care to continue his improvement," Graham's personal physician, Lucian Rice, said in a statement.

Graham, a preacher of Christian gospel to millions of followers worldwide and a spiritual adviser to several U.S. presidents, was treated in May for a previous bout of pneumonia.

His wife, Ruth, died in June 2007.