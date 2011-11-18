(Paragraph 10 contains strong language)
LONDON, Nov 18 The mother of actor Hugh
Grant's baby daughter has won an injunction from London's High
Court "prohibiting harassment" of her and the child after she
said paparazzi had made her life "unbearable".
The injunction comes amid a high-profile British inquiry
into media standards, in which Grant is a leading figure, and a
phone-hacking scandal in Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
media empire.
Chinese actress Tinglan Hong was granted the order last week
and details were made public on Friday when the judge, Justice
Michael Tugendhat, explained his reasons in a written ruling,
the Press Association reported.
Tugendhat said that, while Grant was very well-known,
Hong had "never sought any publicity or been known to the public
for any reason".
He added that she and Grant, star of films such as "Notting
Hill" and "Four Weddings And A Funeral", had done their best to
keep private the fact the baby was their child. But Hong had
stated that since the birth "her life has become unbearable".
"She cannot leave her home without being followed and there
are constantly photographers waiting outside her home," the
judge said.
In April, the News of the World published a front-page story
entitled "Hugh's Secret Girl", which speculated on whether she
was pregnant. After that she was regularly followed and
photographed without her consent.
THREATENING PHONE CALLS
The judge also referred to an incident in July when
51-year-old Grant appeared on a BBC TV programme and talked
about phone-hacking, of which he is a suspected victim.
That evening Hong, 32, who was seven months pregnant,
received phone calls from anonymous callers.
"After first ignoring such calls she did answer one," the
judge said. "The person calling said 'Tell Hugh Grant to shut
the fuck up.'"
The ruling said Hong had been terrified and had since
changed her mobile phone. Since the birth of her child, she had
not been able to take her daughter outside and was "unable to
look after her daughter in a normal way", the judge said.
Next Monday, Grant will be one of the first of the "core
participants", who say they have suffered unreasonably at the
hands of newspapers, to give evidence at a public inquiry.
This was set up by Prime Minister David Cameron in July
after it was revealed journalists from Murdoch's News of the
World weekly had hacked the phone of missing schoolgirl Milly
Dowler, who was later found murdered.
Dowler's parents will also give evidence on Monday.
The inquiry has heard there were as many as 5,800 hacking
victims, and accusations of unethical behaviour by some of
Britain's notoriously aggressive newspapers.
News International, News Corp's British newspaper arm, has
admitted to the inquiry that hacking could have continued beyond
2007, when its former royal correspondent was jailed for the
practice.
