China's all-girl pop band crushes hopes of besotted female fans
BEIJING Just a little under a year ago, Min Junqian was an unknown art student in China's eastern province of Shandong, dreaming of becoming a star and hitting the big time.
LOS ANGELES A year after Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin announced their decision to "consciously uncouple," the Oscar-winning actress has filed divorce papers in a Los Angeles court.
Paltrow's filing on Monday cited "irreconcilable differences" for the divorce from Martin, the frontman for British alt-rock band Coldplay. The couple wed in December 2003.
Paltrow, 42, and Martin, 38, have two children, Apple and Moses, and the filing requests joint custody.
In March 2014, the couple announced their separation on Paltrow's lifestyle website Goop.com, saying they would "consciously uncouple and coparent" their children.
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Lisa Shumaker)
BEIJING Just a little under a year ago, Min Junqian was an unknown art student in China's eastern province of Shandong, dreaming of becoming a star and hitting the big time.
NEW YORK A crude joke about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked a social media storm with calls for late-night TV show host Stephen Colbert to be fired competing with praise for his outspoken remarks.