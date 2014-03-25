LOS ANGELES, March 25 Actress Gwyneth Paltrow
and husband Chris Martin, the lead singer of alt-rock band
Coldplay, said on Tuesday they are separating after 10 years of
marriage.
"It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to
separate," the couple said on Paltrow's lifestyle website,
Goop.com, in a post entitled "Conscious Uncoupling."
"We have come to the conclusion that while we love each
other very much we will remain separate. We are, however, and
always will be a family, and in many ways we are closer than we
have ever been," they added.
Paltrow, 41, who won a Best Actress Academy Award for
"Shakespeare in Love," and British singer Martin, 37, were
married in December 2003, and have two children, Apple and
Moses. The notoriously private couple, who avoid being
photographed together in public, will "consciously uncouple and
coparent" their children, the couple said.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and
Richard Chang)