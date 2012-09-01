(Adds biographical details)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, Sept 1 Hal David, a lyricist who
along with Burt Bacharach took the pop world by storm in the
1960s by writing such hits as "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on my
Head" and "Walk on By," died in Los Angeles on Saturday at age
91, a representative said.
David died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center of complications
from a stroke, said Jim Steinblatt, spokesman for the American
Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, or ASCAP.
Earlier this year, David and Bacharach received the Gershwin
Prize for Popular Song from the Library of Congress, during a
White House musical tribute.
David, a native of Brooklyn, New York, began his songwriting
career in the late 1940s by collaborating with writers he had
met at Manhattan's famed Brill Building, which at the time was
the center of the pop industry.
He started working with Bacharach in the late 1950s and
their songs were recorded by such artists as Frank Sinatra,
Marty Robbins, Tom Jones and Barbra Streisand.
The singer most associated with the songwriting duo is
Dionne Warwick, who rose to fame by scoring a number of Top 10
hits in the 1960s with material from David and Bacharach.
Bacharach's and David's song "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on my
Head" was written for the 1969 movie "Butch Cassidy and the
Sundance Kid" and won the Academy Award for Best Song.
The duo's other hits included "What the World Needs Now Is
Love," "I Say a Little Prayer," "Do You Know the Way to San
Jose," and "(They Long to Be) Close to You," which is best known
from a version by the Carpenters.
David and Bacharach parted ways in the early 1970s. David
went on to work with other composers. With Albert Hammond, he
wrote the hit "To All the Girls I've Loved Before."
Songwriter Paul Williams, president and chairman of ASCAP,
said in a statement that David was "simple, concise and poetic."
"It is no wonder that so many of his lyrics have become part
of our everyday vocabulary and his songs ... the backdrop of our
lives," Williams said.
David served as president of ASCAP from 1980 to 1986.
His parents were immigrants from Austria. His older brother,
Mack David also achieved success in music by composing or
co-writing a number of songs, including the 1944 "Candy" and the
English version of Edith Piaf's "La Vie En Rose."
David is survived by his wife, Eunice, sons Jim and Craig,
three grandchildren and two stepsons.
(Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Tim Gaynor and Peter
Cooney)