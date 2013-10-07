Cast member Halle Berry poses at the premiere of ''The Call'' in Los Angeles, California March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

NEW YORK Actress Halle Berry gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday, her representative confirmed to Reuters.

The baby is Berry's second child and her first with French actor Olivier Martinez. Berry and Martinez, both 47, married in July. Berry has a five-year-old daughter, Nahla, with Canadian model Gabriel Aubry.

Berry's representative declined to give further details.

A former model, Berry has appeared in over 30 films, and won a Best Actress Oscar in 2001 for her role in the drama "Monster's Ball," becoming the first and only African-American woman to win an Oscar for a leading role.

She will reprise her role as Storm in "X-Men: Days of Future Past" when the film hits theaters in May of 2014.

Berry was previously married to baseball player David Justice and R&B singer Eric Benet, and had a five-year relationship with Aubry that ended in 2010.

She and Aubry reached a custody agreement in November 2012 after a bitter public battle over their daughter. (Reporting By Andrea Burzynski; Editing by Eric Walsh)