NEW YORK Oct 6 Actress Halle Berry gave birth
to a baby boy on Saturday, her representative confirmed to
Reuters.
The baby is Berry's second child and her first with French
actor Olivier Martinez. Berry and Martinez, both 47, married in
July. Berry has a five-year-old daughter, Nahla, with Canadian
model Gabriel Aubry.
Berry's representative declined to give further details.
A former model, Berry has appeared in over 30 films, and won
a Best Actress Oscar in 2001 for her role in the drama
"Monster's Ball," becoming the first and only African-American
woman to win an Oscar for a leading role.
She will reprise her role as Storm in "X-Men: Days of Future
Past" when the film hits theaters in May of 2014.
Berry was previously married to baseball player David
Justice and R&B singer Eric Benet, and had a five-year
relationship with Aubry that ended in 2010.
She and Aubry reached a custody agreement in November 2012
after a bitter public battle over their daughter.
(Reporting By Andrea Burzynski; Editing by Eric Walsh)