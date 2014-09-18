(Adds background, details, byline, dateline)
By Tim Ghianni
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept 18 Country music legend
George Hamilton IV, a star at the Grand Ole Opry for more than
50 years and known as the "International Ambassador of Country
Music," died on Wednesday at a hospital in Nashville, a
statement on his website said.
Hamilton, who was 77, had suffered a heart attack on
Saturday, the statement said.
Hamilton helped to popularize country music far beyond the
United States, performing at festivals across Europe. He was the
first U.S. country singer with his own British television
series, according to his biography on the website of the Grand
Ole Opry.
Hamilton, whose hit songs also included "Abilene" and
"Before This Day Ends," also hosted a television series in
Canada.
The musician known as George IV grew up in North Carolina,
where as a teenager he would take the Greyhound bus to Nashville
to listen to country performances.
His musical career took off with the pop hit "A Rose and a
Baby Ruth" in 1956. Several years later, while sitting in the
Grand Ole Opry audience, he decided to switch from pop to
country.
"We've lost a member of our family," a post on the Opry's
Twitter page said. "George Hamilton IV will be missed by all.
Thanks for continued prayers."
"George was a really good man, a righteous person," said
singer Bobby Bare, 79, who said his friendship with Hamilton
exceeded a half-century and included touring together in Europe.
"I'd say (he was) the last of a breed. He was a kind, very
gentle person and very religious man."
Bare, best-known for his classic "Detroit City," said
Hamilton's recording of John D. Loudermilk composition "Break My
Mind," was essential listening.
Hamilton was still drawing crowds in England, whether in
concert halls or in the churches where he loved to play solo
acoustic concerts.
He said British fans liked to hear his hits "Early Morning
Rain" and "Break My Mind." "I do about 20 minutes of hit records
and then ease into country gospel for them," he said.
The pay was minimal for the church gigs but he considered
the spiritual rewards great.
(Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla.; Editing by Colleen
Jenkins and Bill Trott)