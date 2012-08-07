NEW YORK Aug 7 Composer and conductor Marvin Hamlisch, who earned acclaim and popularity for dozens of motion picture scores including "The Way We Were," has died in Los Angeles. He was 68.

Hamlisch collapsed after a brief illness and died on Monday, his family said in a statement.

He composed more than 40 film scores, including original compositions and musical adaptations for movies such as "The Sting," "Sophie's Choice," and "Ordinary People," and earned the rare distinction of winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. (Reporting By Christine Kearney; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)