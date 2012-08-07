Marvin Hamlisch, the award-winning composer of Broadway show "A Chorus Line" and more than 40 movie scores including "The Way We Were" and "The Sting", has died in Los Angeles at the age of 68.

Following are reactions by statement or on Twitter from some of those who worked with him and knew him.

BARBRA STREISAND - "I'm devastated. He was my dear friend. He's been in my life ever since the first day I met him in 1963, when he was my rehearsal pianist for "Funny Girl." He played at my wedding in 1998 ... and recently for me at a benefit for women's heart disease. The world will remember Marvin for his brilliant musical accomplishments, from "A Chorus Line" to "The Way We Were," and so many others, but when I think of him now, it was his brilliantly quick mind, his generosity, and delicious sense of humor that made him a delight to be around. Just last night, I was trying to reach him, to tell him how much I loved him, and that I wanted to use an old song of his, that I had just heard for the first time. He was a true musical genius, but above all that, he was a beautiful human being. I will truly miss him."

LIZA MINNELLI - "Marvin Hamlisch and I have been best friends since I was 13 years old. He arranged my first album, my second album, the songs for Judy Garland & Liza Minnelli at the London Palladium and just about everything else. He was one of the funniest people I knew. I will miss his talent, our laughter and friendship, but mostly I will miss Marvin. My heart is with his wife Terre always. I have lost my first lifelong best friend, and sadly we have lost a splendid, splendid talent."

ARETHA FRANKLIN - "He was classic and one of a kind. Who will ever forget 'The Way We Were'?"

SONGRWITERS ALAN AND MARILYN BERGMAN - ""He was more than our collaborator. He was our beloved friend. He was family. The world will miss his music, his humor, his genius. We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives."

DEBRA MESSING - "The GREAT Marvin Hamlisch passed away... What a loss. What a talent. What contributions ..."

BRYAN ADAMS - "RIP Marvin Hamlisch. We co-wrote the Oscar nominated song "I Finally Found Someone". He was an amazing musician/composer and will be missed."

LEONARD NIMOY - "Sad. Reading of the passing of another colleague. Marvin Hamlisch gave us the lovely score for "Three Men And A Baby". RIP"

MATTHEW MORRISON - "I'm very saddened by the loss of prolific composer and conductor Marvin Hamlisch. Mr. Hamlisch's contribution to the arts is one that will forever be remembered through the masterpieces he created for TV, film, theater, and music as a whole. We will miss Mr. Hamlisch, and will continue to honor his life through his work."

JOAN RIVERS - "I just heard of Marvin Hamlisch's death. Nothing more to say than I just adored him. Very, very sad day."

RECORDING ACADEMY PRESIDENT NEIL PORTNOW - "Four-time Grammy winner Marvin Hamlisch was a masterful composer whose work transcended Broadway stages and the silver screen ... The music industry has lost a truly gifted artist."

NANCY REAGAN - "Marvin Hamlisch was a dear friend and I am truly stunned by his death at such a young age. I heard him say once that he was "old fashioned" and I suppose that's why Ronnie and I were so drawn to him, but I don't think you could ever find a more contemporary and talented musician. During our time at the White House, he entertained at many events - he even let me sing with him a few times, but luckily his piano music drowned out my voice! And I'll never forget that he wrote a special song for Ronnie's surprise 77th birthday party in 1988."

SONGWRITER DIANE WARREN - "So sad to hear about Marvin Hamlisch. Brilliant composer and such a lovely man. The angels have beautiful melodies to sing now."

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy Editing by Jill Serjeant and James Dalgleish)