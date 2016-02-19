WASHINGTON Feb 19 Harper Lee, who wrote one of America's most enduring literary classics, "To Kill a Mockingbird," about a child's view of right and wrong and waited 55 years to publish a second book with the same characters from a very different point of view, has died at the age of 89, local Alabama news site reported on Friday.

Multiple sources in Lee's hometown of Monroeville, Alabama, confirmed the writer's death, according to Al.com.

For decades it was thought Lee would never follow up "To Kill a Mockingbird" and the July 2015 publication of "Go Set a Watchman" was a surprising literary event - as well as a shock for devotees of "Mockingbird." (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)