Feb 20 Author Harper Lee, who led a mostly quiet
life after the publication of her 1960 classic of American
literature "To Kill a Mockingbird," was laid to rest on Saturday
following a private memorial service at a church in her Alabama
home town, her attorney said.
The service comes just one day after Lee's attorney said she
had died in her sleep on Friday at age 89 in her hometown of
Monroeville, Alabama.
The funeral service attended by Lee's family and friends was
held at First United Methodist Church in Monroeville, with
Auburn University professor emeritus Wayne Flynt delivering the
eulogy, said Lee's attorney, Tonja Carter.
The acclaimed author of "To Kill a Mockingbird" and its
companion piece published last year, "Go Set a Watchman," was
laid to rest at her family burial plot, alongside her father,
mother and one sister, Alice, Carter said.
