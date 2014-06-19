LOS ANGELES, June 19 Actor Harrison Ford has
undergone surgery on his broken left leg that was injured in an
accident on the set of "Star Wars: Episode VII," the publicist
for the 71-year-old actor said in a statement on Thursday.
Disney, the studio behind the new "Star Wars" films,
had said last week that Ford had hurt his ankle while filming at
Pinewood Studios on the outskirts of London.
Ford's publicist, Ina Treciokas, said in the statement that
Ford will begin rehabilitation shortly.
"He's doing well and looks forward to returning to work,"
Treciokas said.
Filming on the reboot of George Lucas' blockbuster "Star
Wars" franchise will continue on schedule while Ford recovers.
The actor is reprising his role as Han Solo in "Star Wars:
Episode VII," directed by J.J. Abrams and set for release in
December 2015.
It is the first of at least three new films that will
continue Lucas' saga after Disney purchased his production
company, Lucasfilm, in 2012 for $4.05 billion.
The film will also have original "Star Wars" actors Carrie
Fisher and Mark Hamill reprise their roles along with Ford. The
film will star Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis, Adam
Driver and Oscar Isaac.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Nick
Zieminski)