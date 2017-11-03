New York City police say gathering evidence for possible Weinstein arrest warrant

(Reuters) - The New York City Police Department said on Friday that it had a credible narrative from an unidentified person who has made a rape allegation against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and was gathering evidence for a possible arrest warrant.

FILE PHOTO: Film producer Harvey Weinstein attends the 2016 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan, New York February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Reuters requests for comment from Weinstein’s representative and his lawyer were not immediately answered.

New York City Police Department Deputy Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce told a news conference that the alleged victim “put forth a credible and detailed narrative.”

“We have an actual case here,” Boyce said. He said the police department became aware of the accusation on October 25.

Boyce said it was a seven-year-old case and “we have to move forward gathering evidence.”

Boyce said that because Weinstein was out of state the police department would need a court-ordered warrant for any arrest.

A number of women have claimed that Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them over the past three decades. Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone. Reuters has been unable to independently confirm any of the allegations.