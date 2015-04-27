April 27 What is the cosmological effect of
singer Zayn Malik leaving the best-selling boy band One
Direction and consequently disappointing millions of teenage
girls around the world?
The advice of British cosmologist Stephen Hawking to
heartbroken fans is to follow theoretical physics, because Malik
may well still be a member of the pop group in another universe.
The physicist took a break from speaking about his work as
one of the world's leading scientists to answer the question
from one upset fan during a talk at Sydney Opera House at the
weekend.
"Finally a question about something important," Hawking, who
appeared via hologram, said to loud laughs from the audience.
"My advice to any heartbroken young girl is to pay attention
to the study of theoretical physics because, one day, there may
well be proof of multiple universes.
"It would not be beyond the realms of possibility that
somewhere outside of our own universe lies another, different
universe and, in that universe, Zayn is still in One Direction."
The wheelchair-bound scientist, who was diagnosed with motor
neurone disease at the age of 21, appeared at the talk in the
form of a hologram streamed from Cambridge, England.
Now 73, he is known for his work on black holes and his
international bestseller "A Brief History of Time".
Malik quit the band last month, saying he wanted to live a
normal life after five years of touring and performing.
