SANTIAGO May 6 Margot Honecker, the widow of the former East German leader Erich Honecker, died on Friday in Chile, where she had been residing for over two decades, local television station TVN and CNN Chile said.

Known as the "Purple Witch" in Communist East Germany for her tinted hair and hardline stance, Margot Honecker, 89, served alongside her dictator husband as minister for education. She was hated and feared by many East Germans.

Margot Honecker had been living as a recluse in her Chilean exile. TVN said she had been suffering from cancer. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Diane Craft)