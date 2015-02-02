LONDON Feb 2 Grammy-nominated Irish
singer-songwriter Hozier says people assume he is gay because of
his anti-Roman Catholic church anthem "Take Me To Church" and
the anti-homophobia video which accompanies it.
In the United States the song, written following a break-up
with a girlfriend, has reached No. 2, and is in the same
position in the British singles chart.
It may also win Song of the Year at the Grammys next Sunday,
when Hozier - from Bray, County Wicklow, and whose full name is
Andrew Hozier-Byrne - is scheduled to perform with Annie Lennox.
The "Take Me To Church" video, which has attracted nearly
100 million YouTube views, depicts two men kissing before they
are attacked by a homophobic mob.
"Yes, people do make that assumption (that I am gay), which
is fine, but for me I don't think it's the point, you know what
I mean. It doesn't come into it what my sexual orientation is,"
Hozier told Reuters backstage at the London venue.
"Regardless of the sexual orientation behind a relationship,
it is still a relationship and still love... So people are free
to make any assumption they want, it's grand," he laughed.
On Sunday, he performed the second of two sold-out gigs at
London's Shepherds Bush Empire, which have won high praise from
critics, and received five-star reviews in British newspapers.
As well as the Grammy nomination, Hozier, 24, is also a
contender for International Male Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards.
"I am still kind of in awe of what's been going on this last
year and the opportunities that I have been lucky enough to
have. The Grammys coming up and the BRITs and stuff so I am
thrilled, I really am excited," he said.
(Editing by Michael Roddy and Louise Ireland)