LOS ANGELES Huell Howser, the reporter who traveled California interviewing thousands of local people for public broadcasting television for some 19 years, has died at the age of 67, KCET said on Monday.

Howser, the host of "Visiting with Huell Howser" and "California's Gold," died on Sunday night, about six weeks after announcing his retirement.

"We regret to inform you that Huell has passed away. We'll have a page later today so you can share your memories," California's public television affiliate KCET said in a Twitter posting.

"He passed away last night at his home in the Los Angeles area of natural causes after a long battle with illness," Ryan Morris, a producer and friend at Howser's production company, told Reuters.

Howser, known for his cheery personality and broad Tennessee accent, launched "California's Gold" in the late 1980s. The travelogue about California's famous and less well known places and traditions became one of the longest-running and most beloved series on KCET.

His other series included "Road Trip with Huell Howser," "California's Golden Parks," and "California's Green."

Howser's production company said in November that he was retiring from making any new shows but did not give a reason. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)