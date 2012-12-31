LOS ANGELES Dec 31 The runaway bride who left
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner out in the cold days before their
planned wedding in 2011 said on Monday that she is finally ready
to tie the knot with the octogenarian publisher on New Year's
Eve.
"Today is the day I become Mrs. Hugh Hefner," Crystal
Harris, 26, wrote on Twitter on Monday after changing her name
to "Crystal Hefner" on the micro-blogging site. "Feeling very
happy, lucky, and blessed."
Hefner, 86, and Harris reunited earlier this year after the
blonde Playmate jettisoned the adult entertainment mogul in what
was called a "change of heart" five days before a lavish June
2011 wedding before 300 guests.
Harris hinted at a low-key ceremony this time around,
tweeting a picture of a room at the Playboy Mansion in Los
Angeles flush with an arch of white and pink flowers, and two
dozen white chairs aligned for the ceremony.
Hefner himself was silent on Twitter and the exact timing of
Monday's wedding ceremony was not known.
Harris, who earned a psychology degree, was Playboy
magazine's Miss December 2009 and appeared on the July 2011
cover of the adult magazine with a "runaway bride" sticker
covering her bottom half.
The San Diego native born to British parents said she asked
for Christmas ornaments at her pre-Christmas bridal shower to
help decorate Hefner's famed mansion.
"I was deciding what kind of shower I wanted, and I thought
I didn't really want a lingerie shower, since I have more than
enough lingerie," Harris told Us Weekly magazine of the shower.
Hefner, founder of the Playboy adult entertainment empire,
has been married twice before. He and his second wife Kimberley
Conrad, also a former Playmate, divorced in 2010 after a lengthy
separation. His first marriage to Mildred Williams ended in
divorce in 1959. He has two children from each marriage.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey, editing by Jill Serjeant and Cynthia
Osterman)