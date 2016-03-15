(Corrections to paragraph 3)
By Alison Frankel
March 14 You know that old saying about how
you'd never eat sausage if you really knew how the sausage was
made?
Thanks to celebrity wrestler Hulk Hogan, whose real name is
Terry Bollea, we've learned some things this month about how the
news used to be made at the website Gawker. The revelations -
from Hogan's invasion of privacy trial in state court in St.
Petersburg, Florida - have not been appetizing.
You've probably read some of the coverage: The former Gawker
editor who was solicited to buy a videotape of Hogan having sex
with his then-best-friend's wife flippantly testified that
celebrity sex tapes are newsworthy as long as they do not
involve children under the age of 4.
Hogan's lawyers at Harder Mirell & Abrams and Bajo Cuva
Cohen Turkel claim Gawker's motives for posting an excerpt from
the wrestler's sex tape were purely mercenary. The wrestler's
Internet marketing and analytics experts testified that Gawker's
value rose by as much as $15 million as a result of the Hogan
tape.
Gawker's side, represented by Levine Sullivan Koch & Schulz
and Thomas & LoCicero, has cast doubt on its supposed profit
motive.
More fundamentally, the website has said it posted a snippet
of the Hogan tape - less than two minutes of a 30-minute video -
to accompany commentary on celebrities' sex lives, a matter of
public interest.
The trial of Hogan's claims has been portrayed as a contest
between Hogan's right to protect his privacy and Gawker's First
Amendment right to publish news people want to read. It's
immensely disheartening that Hulk Hogan's sex life is a matter
of public interest, but it's pretty much indisputable that it
is.
As Gawker's lawyers explained in a motion for summary
judgment, Hogan's sexual bravado is part of his persona, and he
has talked about his exploits on his reality television show and
the radio, in magazines and in his memoir.
HOT TOPIC
At the time Gawker published the sex-tape excerpt in 2012,
Hogan's relationship with his friend's wife, Heather Clem, and
the rumored tape of their encounter was a hot topic on celebrity
gossip sites.
Both a federal judge and a Florida state appeals court have
held that the tape was a matter of public interest.
Hogan initially brought his case against Gawker in federal
court in Tampa, seeking a preliminary injunction to force the
site to take down the sex tape, which he said had been filmed
without his knowledge.
U.S. District Judge James Whittemore denied the injunction
in 2012, finding that Hogan's "public persona, including the
publicity he and his family derived from a television reality
show detailing their personal life, his own book describing an
affair he had during his marriage, prior reports by other
parties of the existence and content of the video, and (Hogan's)
own public discussion of issues relating to his marriage, sex
life and the video all demonstrate that the video is a subject
of general interest and concern to the community."
Hogan dismissed his federal court suit and refiled the case
in state court, where he once again requested an injunction
directing Gawker to take down the video. Judge Pamela Campbell
granted the injunction without much explanation.
In January 2014, she was reversed by the Florida Second
District Court. "It is clear that as a result of the public
controversy surrounding the affair and the sex tape, exacerbated
in part by Mr. Bollea himself, the report and the related video
excerpts address matters of public concern," the opinion said.
(Gawker eventually took down the video anyway.)
So if Hogan's sex tape has news value, can he still recover
for an invasion of privacy?
You never know what a jury will do, but the law is on
Gawker's side. For all of the furor over Hogan's case, there's
nothing especially novel about courts balancing privacy and
First Amendment interests.
Generally, the U.S. Supreme Court has concluded that in
matters of public importance, the First Amendment trumps
privacy.
Precedent includes the 2011 holding in Snyder v. Phelps that
Westboro Baptist Church members have the right to picket at
military funerals and the landmark 2001 finding in Bartnicki v.
Vopper that the First Amendment protected a radio station's
broadcast of a union official's illegally recorded cellphone
conversation.
"Privacy concerns give way when balanced against the
interest in publishing matters of public importance," Justice
Stephen Breyer wrote in the Bartnicki opinion. "One of the costs
associated with participation in public affairs is an attendant
loss of privacy."
"NOT WITHOUT LIMIT"
One of the few cases cutting the other way, as best as my
research revealed, also involved a sex tape.
In the late 1990s, a business called the Internet
Entertainment Group obtained a sex tape of television star
Pamela Anderson Lee and musician Bret Michaels. U.S. District
Judge Dean Pregerson of Los Angeles enjoined the company from
selling the sex tape.
"The privilege to report newsworthy information is not
without limit," he wrote in an April 1998 opinion. "Even people
who voluntarily enter the public sphere retain a privacy
interest in the most intimate details of their lives."
But several months later, the same judge ruled against
Pamela Anderson Lee in her case against the parent company of
the tabloid show "Hard Copy," which aired an excerpt from her
sex tape with Michaels.
Lee could not overcome First Amendment deference to news
reporting, the judge held. "Because Lee is a voluntary public
figure, and because the private matters broadcast bore a
substantial nexus to a matter of public interest which was not
outweighed by their depth of intrusiveness, Lee's privacy claim
fails as a matter of law," he wrote.
Gawker has made these arguments to the trial judge in the
Hogan case - the same judge whose 2013 injunction was reversed
by the state appeals court (and whom Gawker tried unsuccessfully
to have removed from the case). She has refused to toss the
case, though from my review of the docket, she has not issued an
opinion explaining her analysis of the First Amendment and
privacy conflict.
Even if the jury is swayed by Hogan's unflattering account
of Gawker's editorial judgment, Gawker is going to have a lot to
say on appeal.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel.