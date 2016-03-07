(Fixes typo in name Daulerio in seventh paragraph)
By Letitia Stein
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 7 Hulk Hogan's
attempted take down of the website Gawker over a secretly
recorded sex tape began on Monday as lawyers asked a Florida
jury to weigh privacy rights against public interest in a
celebrity.
A lawyer for the former professional wrestler said the
online gossip site's editors were motivated by power and brand
promotion and intended to harm Hogan when they posted an excerpt
of a video showing him engaged in an intimate sex act.
"They have essentially replaced sticks and stones with
clicks and phones," lawyer Shane Vogt said during his opening
statement, noting that 2.5 million people had viewed a clip of
the sex-tape over six months.
Hogan, 62, is seeking $100 million in damages from Gawker
for posting the nearly two-minute video of him having consensual
sex with the wife of his then-best friend, radio shock jock
Bubba the Love Sponge.
Lawyers for the longtime champion of World Wrestling
Entertainment (WWE) and reality TV star say he had a right to
expect privacy in a private bedroom and the video was filmed
without his knowledge.
Gawker argues that its 2012 post is protected speech under
the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, and contends it
was reporting on a celebrity who publicly discussed his sex
life.
Gawker's founder, Nick Denton, sat in the front row of the
courtroom along with a former editor involved, A.J. Daulerio.
"Gawker believes this kind of reporting is important,"
company attorney Mike Berry told jurors. "It is important for
writers to be able to address uncomfortable subjects - whether
the subject is mental health, whether the subject is drugs,
whether the subject is celebrity sex tapes."
He said the company did not make money directly from the
post, which was flagged so advertising did not appear with it.
A loss could put Gawker out of business, though the website
will appeal an unfavorable verdict, another company attorney
said.
Hogan, wearing one of his signature bandanas, is expected to
be the first witness to take the stand during the civil trial in
St. Petersburg, located in the same county where he lives.
Addressed in court by his legal name, Terry Bollea, he will
acknowledge mistakes in the extramarital affair, Vogt said.
"There is still a private side of his life that exists in
very few but very important places," Vogt said.
