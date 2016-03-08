By Letitia Stein
| ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 8
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 8 The fight between
Hulk Hogan and the Gawker website returns to a Florida courtroom
on Tuesday, where the wrestler is expected to be questioned by
lawyers for the media company that he seeks to punish over its
release of a secretly recorded sex tape.
A six-person jury is weighing his $100 million lawsuit
against Gawker for publishing an edited sex clip in a case
testing the boundaries between celebrity privacy rights and
press freedoms.
The 62-year-old former professional wrestler, who is using
his legal name of Terry Bollea in court, is due to be
cross-examined by Gawker attorneys a day after testifying to his
humiliation over the 2012 posting.
Gawker attorneys argue that the one-minute, 41-second clip
reported on a celebrity who had publicly discussed details of
his sex life. It showed a consensual sexual encounter between
the wrestler and the wife of his then best friend, radio shock
jock Bubba the Love Sponge.
The longtime champion of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)
told jurors that he was not aware the video was being recorded
in a private bedroom at Bubba's house, where he considered
himself safe among friends.
The civil trial in St. Petersburg, Florida, near his home,
could last three weeks.
(Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Dominic Evans)